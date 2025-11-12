  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Venue announced Semi-finals and final of Euro 2028 at Wembley in London

SDA

12.11.2025 - 21:38

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin attended the event for Euro 2028 on Wednesday.
UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin attended the event for Euro 2028 on Wednesday.
Picture: Keystone

The European Football Championship 2028 in Great Britain and Ireland will end with three matches at London's Wembley Stadium.

Keystone-SDA

12.11.2025, 21:38

12.11.2025, 21:42

UEFA announced this evening at Piccadilly Circus in the British capital that both semi-finals and the 2028 final will be played in the 86,000-capacity arena. The final will kick off on July 9 at 6 p.m. Swiss time.

The tournament will open exactly one month earlier on June 9 in Cardiff, Wales. The four quarter-finals will be played in Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.

UEFA has confirmed three kick-off times for the tournament with 24 teams and 51 matches: 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Swiss time). The exact match schedule will be published after the 2027 draw. The draw for the European Championship qualifiers will be held in Belfast on December 6, 2026. The 2028 tournament will be played in nine stadiums in eight cities in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

You might also be interested in this

More from the department

Scary moment. Football star Sterling surprises burglars in his own home

Scary momentFootball star Sterling surprises burglars in his own home

Away win in Prague. YB with one foot in the European Cup quarter-finals

Away win in PragueYB with one foot in the European Cup quarter-finals

"Times" reportsGuardiola about to leave Manchester City?

Contract until summer 2027. GC signs Austrian Maximilian Ullmann

Contract until summer 2027GC signs Austrian Maximilian Ullmann

Cost: 175 US dollars. FIFA is also charging for parking at the 2026 World Cup

Cost: 175 US dollarsFIFA is also charging for parking at the 2026 World Cup