UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin attended the event for Euro 2028 on Wednesday. Picture: Keystone

The European Football Championship 2028 in Great Britain and Ireland will end with three matches at London's Wembley Stadium.

Keystone-SDA SDA

UEFA announced this evening at Piccadilly Circus in the British capital that both semi-finals and the 2028 final will be played in the 86,000-capacity arena. The final will kick off on July 9 at 6 p.m. Swiss time.

The tournament will open exactly one month earlier on June 9 in Cardiff, Wales. The four quarter-finals will be played in Dublin, Glasgow, Cardiff and London.

UEFA has confirmed three kick-off times for the tournament with 24 teams and 51 matches: 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. (Swiss time). The exact match schedule will be published after the 2027 draw. The draw for the European Championship qualifiers will be held in Belfast on December 6, 2026. The 2028 tournament will be played in nine stadiums in eight cities in England, Wales, Scotland and Ireland.

