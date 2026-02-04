Enrico Maassen plays with FC St. Gallen in Yverdon for a place in the final of the Cup Keystone

The semi-finals of the Swiss Cup will see duels between the Challenge League and Super League teams.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Cup semi-finals (April 18/19) Stade Lausanne-Ouchy - Grasshopper Club Zurich

Yverdon Sport - FC St.Gallen Show more

Stade Lausanne-Ouchy will face Grasshoppers and Yverdon will play FC St. Gallen. The two lower-ranked teams will play at home.

Yverdon and St. Gallen met in the Cup semi-final back in 2022, when the team from eastern Switzerland won 2:0 and later lost the final to Lugano. Stade Lausanne-Ouchy and Grasshoppers played each other for the only time so far in the round of 16 in 2020. The Zurich side won 2:1.

The two semi-finals will take place on April 18 and 19.