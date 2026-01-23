Exactly 20 years ago, Philippe Senderos headed the Swiss national team into the World Cup round of 16 against South Korea. His blood-soaked celebration remains a cult classic in Switzerland to this day. It’s still fondly remembered in South Korea as well, says Senderos.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On June 23, 2006, Philippe Senderos scored a decisive goal in the World Cup group stage match against South Korea and celebrated despite his face being covered in blood.

The goal paved the way for Switzerland to reach the round of 16—their first appearance in 12 years—and became a defining moment in his career.

Senderos still remembers the rush of adrenaline, his focus on the goal, and the joy of advancing, while the injury was secondary to him.

It is an image that has gone down in Swiss soccer history. After scoring his goal in the World Cup group stage match against South Korea on June 23, 2006, Philippe Senderos celebrates with his face covered in blood. He raises his finger high into the night sky over Hanover. The goal paved the way for the Swiss national team’s first appearance in the Round of 16 at a World Cup in 12 years.

Senderos celebrates his goal while bleeding. Imago

When blue Sport asked him about the photo 20 years later, Senderos was surprised: “Wow, 20 years—time flies,” he said with a laugh. “It was a special moment for all of Switzerland, but also for me,” the former defender recalled.

“The adrenaline was so high”

He can’t quite remember his header goal from the 23rd minute: “I don’t remember much—the adrenaline was so high. I knew that if I went after the ball aggressively, I could make something happen. I made contact with the defender in the process, but I was mostly just happy about the goal. I ran back to the bench as fast as I could so I could get back on the field.”

“The fact that I was bleeding wasn’t that important to me,” says Senderos. “The most important thing was the goal and that we advanced. That moment has become something of a symbol of my career.”

And the opposing team hasn’t forgotten that goal either: “I was recently in South Korea and wanted to buy some South Korean jerseys for my kids at a store. The store employees recognized me and remembered that moment,” Senderos says with a laugh.

You might also be interested in