The conflict between Benfica Lisbon's Gianluca Prestianni (number 25) and Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, in which Prestianni allegedly made racist insults to the Real striker behind closed doors, has led to a rule change, at least at the World Cup. Keystone

Following a demand by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, players who hold their hand in front of their mouth in a confrontation with an opponent can be punished with a red card at the World Cup.

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This change was decided by the international rule makers of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) at a special meeting in Vancouver. According to the IFAB, the aim is to prevent discriminatory behavior.

Whether the rule will also be applied in other competitions such as the Super League or the Champions League is initially up to the organizers. However, it is possible that this will become a mandatory part of the rules in the long term, the IFAB announced.

The decision comes just over a month after an incident in the Champions League in which Benfica player Gianluca Prestianni allegedly made racist insults to Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior behind closed doors. The player was not sent off at the time, but subsequently received a six-match ban.

Senegal drama also leads to rule change

The rules for the World Cup have also been tightened in another respect. Players who leave the pitch in protest against a referee's decision can be shown the red card.

This also applies to officials who ask players to do so. If a team causes a match to be abandoned in this way, the match will always be awarded to the opponent. This rule also applies to the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico, which begins on June 11.

The decision can probably be traced back to the final match of the Africa Cup, which led to heated discussions in January after the Senegalese team briefly left the pitch due to a penalty decision in Morocco's favor.

In the end, Senegal won the final despite the controversial refereeing decision. Afterwards, however, the nation was officially stripped of the title because a large part of the team had left the pitch for a certain period of time.