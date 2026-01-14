Senegal beat Egypt 1-0 in the semi-final of the Africa Cup to secure their place in the final. In the second semi-final, goalkeeper Bono becomes the hero for hosts Morocco in the penalty shoot-out.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Hosts Morocco and Senegal have reached the final of the Africa Cup. Cheered on by their vociferous home crowd, the 2022 World Cup runners-up held their nerve in the second semi-final of the day, beating Nigeria 4-2 on penalties.

Goalkeeper Bono, who saved two penalties, was the hero in the capital Rabat. Morocco are back in the final for the first time since 2004 and will be fighting for their first title in 50 years on Sunday (20:00).

The match remained goalless after both 90 and 120 minutes in a fiercely contested duel. Morocco's Nayef Aguerd missed the best chance with a header at the far post (93').

Mané scores the winner

Senegal had already won 1:0 (0:0) against record winners Egypt thanks to superstar Sadio Mané. The former Liverpool striker scored the only goal (78th minute) in Tangier, Morocco.

With Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush for Egypt and the two Senegalese players Nicolas Jackson from FC Bayern and Mané, both teams have outstanding attacking talents. Dangerous actions were a long time coming, however. Senegal, the 2022 winners, had more of the play, but were hardly compelling. Egypt concentrated mainly on defensive work.

It therefore took Mané's stroke of genius from distance. Egypt did not do enough in the final phase either. It was not until the 84th minute that the seven-time champions scored their first goal through Mostafa Mohamed.