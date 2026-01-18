In the Africa Cup final, several players blow a fuse in injury time. KEYSTONE

In the final of the Africa Cup, a VAR drama broke out in stoppage time. After referee Jean-Jacques Ndala decides to award Morocco a penalty, several Senegal players leave the pitch in protest. Morocco then miss the penalty kick.

Tobias Benz

VAR drama in the final of the Africa Cup: In stoppage time of the final match between hosts Morocco and Senegal, the score is 0-0 when referee Jean-Jacques Ndala points to the spot after a VAR intervention. The Congolese referee claims to have seen a foul in the Senegalese penalty area.

Because the "Lions of Teranga" are not at all happy with the decision - only minutes earlier, Ndala had also disallowed a Senegalese goal for a foul - several players and staff members leave the pitch in protest before the penalty kick can be taken. Tumultuous scenes ensued and the pitch was in chaos for several minutes.

Then events come to a head: Senegal star Sadio Mané orders his team-mates back onto the pitch so that the game can continue in an orderly fashion. Shortly afterwards, Morocco star Brahim Diaz casually lobs the penalty into the middle of the goal - and straight into the hands of Senegal keeper Mendy.

Brahim Diaz lobs the penalty straight into the hands of Senegal keeper Edouard Mendy in the 114th minute. KEYSTONE

Whether they wanted to or not, the game went into extra time. Pape Gueye scored the opening goal for Senegal in the 94th minute. The Moroccans then stepped up the pace once again and vehemently sought an equalizer. However, they were unable to score more than a crossbar goal in extra time.

While Senegal won the Africa Cup for the second time since 2022, Morocco still have to wait for their second title since 1976.