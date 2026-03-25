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Africa Cup Senegal take case to Court of Arbitration for Sport after title disqualification

SDA

25.3.2026 - 19:18

Tumultuous scenes in the final match between Senegal and Morocco
Tumultuous scenes in the final match between Senegal and Morocco
Keystone

As announced, Senegal's football association is appealing to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne following the disqualification of its victory at the Africa Cup in Morocco.

Keystone-SDA

25.03.2026, 19:18

25.03.2026, 19:19

CAS confirmed on Wednesday that it had received an appeal against the decision of the African FA CAF. The aim of the appeal is to overturn this decision and declare Senegal the winner of the Africa Cup once again.

Two months after the tumultuous final match, the CAF Court of Appeal had upheld Morocco's appeal and awarded the match, which Senegal had won 1-0 after extra time, 3-0 to the hosts.

The court based its decision on a rule of the Africa Cup, according to which the Senegalese team had abandoned the match by leaving the pitch in protest against a referee's decision towards the end of normal time. At first instance, Senegal's association had only been fined.

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