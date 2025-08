FCZ coach Mitchell van der Gaag gains reinforcement for the offense Keystone

FC Zurich has signed Philippe Keny. The 26-year-old center forward joins on a free transfer from Turkish first division club Basaksehir and signs a three-year contract, FCZ announced.

The Senegalese was trained in France, where he played 43 games for Châteauroux in Ligue 2. Since 2022, Keny has played for Istanbul club Basaksehir, where he scored 13 goals in 101 games.