  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Video highlights Sent offs and points dropped: Atlético also stumble after Real

SDA

15.2.2025 - 20:54

Real Madrid once again dropped points in the championship. The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at Osasuna.

Keystone-SDA

15.02.2025, 20:54

15.02.2025, 21:00

Kylian Mbappé put the visitors ahead after a quarter of an hour, but after Jude Bellingham was shown a red card (39') following a dispute with the referee, Real conceded the equalizer while short-handed. Ante Budimir scored for the Basques with a penalty after being fouled himself.

Real's third winless game in a row initially had no consequences. City rivals Atlético were also held to a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo. Atlético had to make do with one player less than Real for even longer. Midfielder Pablo Barrios was sent off with a straight red card in the 5th minute.

More from this section

Swiss Cup. Defending champions Servette in the semi-finals

Swiss CupDefending champions Servette in the semi-finals

Challenge League. Lausanne-Ouchy with late winner - Wil wins after falling behind

Challenge LeagueLausanne-Ouchy with late winner - Wil wins after falling behind

Winning goal in the video. Joker Di Giusto scores and makes the Schützenwiese shake - Winti beats YB

Winning goal in the videoJoker Di Giusto scores and makes the Schützenwiese shake - Winti beats YB

Home win in crisis summit. Sion beat FC Zurich to claim first win of the year

Home win in crisis summitSion beat FC Zurich to claim first win of the year

Nil-number in the top match. Leverkusen play Bayern up against the wall - but fail to score

Nil-number in the top matchLeverkusen play Bayern up against the wall - but fail to score