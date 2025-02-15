Real Madrid once again dropped points in the championship. The Whites were held to a 1-1 draw at Osasuna.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Kylian Mbappé put the visitors ahead after a quarter of an hour, but after Jude Bellingham was shown a red card (39') following a dispute with the referee, Real conceded the equalizer while short-handed. Ante Budimir scored for the Basques with a penalty after being fouled himself.

Real's third winless game in a row initially had no consequences. City rivals Atlético were also held to a 1-1 draw against Celta Vigo. Atlético had to make do with one player less than Real for even longer. Midfielder Pablo Barrios was sent off with a straight red card in the 5th minute.