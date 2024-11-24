  1. Residential Customers
Bundesliga Seoane celebrates fourth home win in a row with Gladbach

SDA

24.11.2024 - 19:33

Gerardo Seoane has achieved a turnaround with Mönchengladbach.
Picture: Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach continue their good run. Gerardo Seoane's team, unbeaten in five games, won 2-0 against St. Pauli and are now in the top 6.

24.11.2024, 19:33

24.11.2024, 20:32

Alassane Pléa and Tim Kleindienst scored to give Borussia Mönchengladbach a home win against the promoted side and a European Cup place after an unsuccessful start to the season. It was the seventh Bundesliga goal of the season for Kleindienst, who scored twice in Germany's 7-0 win over Bosnia-Herzegovina eight days ago.

The two Swiss players in the team fared less well: Jonas Omlin and Nico Elvedi watched the game from the substitutes' bench. For Mainz, Silvan Widmer came on for a good ten minutes in the closing stages. The 3:0 victory at Holstein Kiel was already clear at this point.

Telegrams and table:

Holstein Kiel - Mainz 05 0:3 (0:2). - 14,906 spectators. - Goals: 11 Amiri 0:1. 37 Burkardt (penalty) 0:2. 53 Lee Jae-Sung 0:3. - Comments: Mainz 05 with Widmer (from 80).

Borussia Mönchengladbach - St. Pauli 2:0 (2:0). - 54'042 spectators. - Goals: 13 Pléa 1:0. 43 Kleindienst 2:0. - Remarks: Borussia Mönchengladbach without Omlin and Elvedi (both substitutes).

SDA

