Gerardo Seoane is no longer coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach. KEYSTONE

As Borussia Mönchengladbach announced on Monday evening, the German club has parted ways with Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane.

Andreas Lunghi

What had become apparent on Monday morning was confirmed in the evening: Swiss coach Gerardo Seoane is no longer coach of Borussia Mönchengladbach.

After a poor start to the season with just one point in three games, sporting director Roland Virkus had announced talks. He wanted to work through the main problems with the coach and act quickly.

"After an intensive review of our start to the season, we have come to the conclusion that we need to make a change in the position of head coach," the sporting director is quoted as saying in the press release.

"After ten Bundesliga games without a win this season, we have lost faith that Gerardo can turn things around," concludes Virkus.

Is the next Swiss coming?

"Gerardo took over the team in a difficult situation, followed the club's path, pushed the team's development process and stabilized it," said Gladbach president Rainer Bonhof, praising the Swiss coach's work.

The 46-year-old has been on the Foals' touchline since June 2023. More than a tenth place finish last season was not achieved during his tenure.

Another Swiss is being touted as his successor: Urs Fischer. As reported by Bild, the 59-year-old could take over the Foals. Most recently, he led Union Berlin from the 2nd Bundesliga to the Champions League.