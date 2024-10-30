  1. Residential Customers
DFB Cup Seoane's Gladbach fail to beat Frankfurt - despite being outnumbered for a long time

30.10.2024 - 20:04

Victory in a duel between two Bundesliga clubs: Frankfurt's Omar Marmoush scores the winner against Gladbach 20 minutes before the end
Keystone

Borussia Mönchengladbach have been knocked out of the German Cup in the 2nd round. Coach Gerardo Seoane's team was defeated 1:2 by Frankfurt in a duel between two Bundesliga clubs despite being outnumbered for a long time.

30.10.2024, 21:00

No time? blue Sport summarizes for you

  • Borussia Mönchengladbach lost 2:1 to Frankfurt in the 2nd round of the DFB Cup.
  • The Foals played 75 minutes outnumbered - apparently not enough time to secure a win.
  • Hertha Berlin win 2:1 against Heidenheim.
Belgian Arthur Theate was shown the red card after just a quarter of an hour. However, the visitors from Mönchengladbach, who were without the injured Jonas Omlin and Nico Elvedi, were unable to capitalize on their numerical superiority.

On the contrary. First, they ran into a counter-attack in stoppage time of the first half, which Hugo Ekitiké skillfully finished off. Then, 20 minutes before the end, they defended bunglingly against substitute Omar Marmoush. In the meantime, Ko Itakura had equalized.

Bremen and Freiburg lived up to their role as favorites against second-division teams. Bremen won 1:0 at Paderborn, while Freiburg fought their way to a 2:1 win against Hamburg, with Swiss defender Miro Muheim providing the assist for the Hanseatic side's equalizer - his eighth assist of the season.

Hertha Berlin provided a surprise. The second-division side, who lost to Kaiserslautern in the quarter-finals last season, beat Bundesliga side Heidenheim 2-1 at the Olympiastadion.

