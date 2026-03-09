Sepp Blatter celebrates a milestone birthday. zVg

Sepp Blatter turns 90. The former FIFA boss reveals how and with whom he is celebrating, who he misses most and what he wishes for. An interview with Blatter without Gianni Infantino and almost without Fifa.

Michael Wegmann

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sepp Blatter celebrates his 90th birthday in his home town of Visp with around 70 - 80 people and close relatives, organized by his daughter Corinne.

He feels mentally very fit and looks back on his life with no regrets, says Blatter in a birthday interview with blue News.

For once, Blatter talks about Sudoku instead of football and Nelson Mandela instead of Gianni Infantino. Show more

Sepp Blatter, congratulations on your birthday. How and with whom are you celebrating your 90th birthday?

Sepp Blatter: In Visp, where it all began. I'm really looking forward to getting together with my family and loved ones from five o'clock on Tuesday. But it ends before nine o'clock - after all, we're no longer 20. The most important guest is also the hostess - my daughter Corinne. It's deliberately a small party - about 70 to 80 people.

How are you feeling?

Mentally formidable. But I wouldn't qualify for the Olympic Games as an athlete at the moment - but I would qualify as a Sudoku player. I would definitely win a medal there.

What do you want for your birthday?

I wish that what I made our new family credo on November 1, 2025 comes true: Let us all live in peace and love. And let's forget hatred, envy and jealousy.

Are you giving yourself a gift?

The gift is that I can be with my loved ones. And later in the month, there will be an aperitif for my Zurich friends where I live.

What is the best present you have ever received?

That I was able to turn my great passion, football, into my profession. My father tore up my first and only professional contract as an active player at Lausanne-Sport - with the words: "You'll never be able to earn any money with this. It was a misjudgement.

What are your goals for the next few years?

The clock should tick for a few more years, but we don't know how long. My doctor thinks I could live to be 100 with my heart, but I shouldn't overdo it.

What gives you the most pleasure at the moment?

That I've reached the magic number 90 in football - and that I'm still a popular person - and probably even more popular than the current FIFA President (laughs).

When you look back on the past 90 years, what are you most proud of?

Of my family, my daughter Corinne, husband Dominik and granddaughter Selina. And the fact that I helped to establish football as a social and cultural event all over the world.

What do you regret most?

You can't turn back time. That's why it makes no sense to have regrets. I agree with Edith Piaf: "Non, je ne regrette rien".

You were born in Visp on March 10, 1936. What is your earliest childhood memory?

My mother, whose absolute favorite I was. And of my father, who worked at Lonza for 40 years and was called up for active service during the Second World War.

Your old primary school in Visp has long been called the Sepp Blatter School. Were you actually a good pupil?

Yes, I was. Because I was always small and slight, I had to assert myself with my head and my mouth. My weapons were always language and argumentation.

For years, you were the most powerful sports official in the world. Which personality would you have liked to have met and what would you have wanted to say to them?

First of all: I was never an official. That sounds like a civil servant - and it gives me a headache. I'm a footballer at heart - and was a sports manager - perhaps the first modern one. I was able to get to know the most important person for me personally: Nelson Mandela. And I thanked him for what he did for humanity with his life. And one statement of his has stayed with me in particular: You should forgive - but not forget.

Sepp Blatter and Nelson Mandela at a meeting in Johannesburg in September 2008, KEYSTONE

Which person do you miss the most?

My mother. That's another reason why the computer password bears her name - but please don't tell anyone else.

What is your motto for the next year of your life?

Every day in life is a day of celebration. And: Take time for your friends - otherwise time will take your friends away from you.