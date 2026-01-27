Sepp Blatter was finally acquitted in the sensational FIFA fraud trial in March 2025. Keystone

The question of boycotting the 2026 World Cup is the subject of controversial debate. A Swiss legal expert advises fans against traveling to the USA - and gets support from former FIFA boss Sepp Blatter.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter supports a World Cup boycott in the USA and approvingly quotes criminal law expert Mark Pieth, who advises fans against traveling due to entry problems.

The criticism is sparked by US policy under President Trump, in particular radical deportation measures, violence against demonstrators and geopolitical tensions.

Fans from several countries, such as Iran, Haiti, Senegal and the Ivory Coast, are effectively excluded from participation in the World Cup due to US entry restrictions. Show more

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has intervened in the debate about a fan boycott of the World Cup this summer in response to the US government's course. The 89-year-old shared a quote from criminal lawyer and former FIFA committee president Mark Pieth from an interview in the "Tagesanzeiger" newspaper on the X portal and wrote: "I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup."

"For the fans, there's only one piece of advice: stay away from the USA!” I think Mark Pieth is right to question this World Cup. #MarkPieth #GianniInfantino #DonaldTrump #FIFAWorldCup2026 #USA — Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) January 26, 2026

Pieth had said in the interview published a few days ago: "If we now take everything we have talked about together, there is only one piece of advice for the fans: Stay away from the USA! You'll see it better on TV anyway. And: When entering the country, fans can expect to be sent straight home on the next plane if they don't please the officials. If they're lucky."

Blatter and Pieth at FIFA at the same time

Blatter was President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015; the current President Gianni Infantino is his successor. Blatter resigned in the wake of corruption investigations. Pieth was Chairman of FIFA's Independent Governance Committee from 2011 to 2013 and previously chaired the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's (OECD) Working Group on Combating Corruption from 1989 to 2013.

In Germany, too, there have recently been isolated calls to boycott the World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada. DFB vice-president and St. Pauli club boss Oke Göttlich brought up a discussion about this due to President Donald Trump's course. DFB President Bernd Neuendorf does not believe in a boycott, while other officials and players from the Bundesliga have been very cautious in recent days.

Fans of some World Cup participants cannot enter the country

In connection with the conflict between the USA and the European NATO states over Trump's offensive demands for the annexation of Greenland by the USA, there have also been voices from the world of politics suggesting that participation in the World Cup should be reconsidered. Trump's radical deportation policy and the fatal shooting of protesting US citizens by federal officials in Minneapolis further fanned the flames of criticism.

Fans of World Cup participants Iran and Haiti cannot travel to matches in the United States anyway due to a US travel ban against their home countries. It would also be very difficult for supporters of the Ivory Coast and African champions Senegal, who do not have a second citizenship, to travel to the World Cup. US President Trump had justified this with "deficits in checks and vetting".

