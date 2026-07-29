Europe is voicing strong criticism of FIFA's plans to have a new company organize future World Cup tournaments. Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter is outraged, as is the British prime minister.

The new British Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, and former FIFA President Sepp Blatter have strongly criticized the soccer world governing body’s latest plans to sell a portion of the commercial rights to its tournaments to investors. Future World Cup tournaments would then be organized under the umbrella of a new company, in which FIFA would hold a majority stake.

“Soccer doesn’t belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands, who stand on the sidelines, week after week, rain or shine,” said British Prime Minister Burnham in a video posted on Instagram. “The World Cup isn’t a product; it’s the greatest competition in the world. It has never belonged to anyone so that it could be sold. Soccer has always belonged to the fans, and it always will.”

In a post on X, Blatter once again criticized his successor, Gianni Infantino, and his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump. “The close relationship between the FIFA president and the U.S. president has taken on a financial dimension that is causing considerable harm to soccer. “No one has the right to sell our sport,” wrote the 90-year-old Swiss. The British newspaper *The Times* had previously reported that individuals associated with Trump’s U.S. administration were also involved in the plans.

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Immediately after the plans became public, the European Football Union had expressed its opposition. “The soul and leadership of soccer are not commodities—especially not when there is a complete lack of transparency regarding who stands to profit financially. None of us owns soccer. It is not for sale to FIFA,” a UEFA statement said.

UEFA Vice President: “We’re going too far”

In an interview with the Ansa news agency, Italian UEFA Vice President Gabriele Gravina emphasized: “We’re going too far.” The delicate balance between soccer as a spectacle and soccer as a major national passion—which has been painstakingly built up over the years—is in danger of being swept away by a profit-driven vision. “All confederations must act accordingly,” demanded the former head of the Italian Football Federation.

The English Football Association (FA) told the British broadcaster BBC that it had not been aware of FIFA's plans prior to their announcement.

According to FIFA, private investors will be able to acquire approximately 20 percent of the shares in the newly established subsidiary, FFE, whose value has initially been set at a total of $20 billion. FFE will consolidate the commercial rights to FIFA competitions such as the Men’s and Women’s World Cups and the Club World Cup.

FIFA would remain the majority shareholder of the company and, according to its own statements, would continue to have control over the match schedule and all matters related to the rules. All 211 FIFA member associations are also to receive smaller stakes in the company, which they could either retain or sell.

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