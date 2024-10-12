The Nati will face Serbia away from home in the third and decisive game of the Nations League on Saturday evening (20:45). The clash in Leskovac promises to be exciting in both sporting and emotional terms.
Serbian newspaper forgets Xhaka in Nati line-up
After serving his suspension against Spain, Murat Yakin can once again count on Granit Xhaka against Serbia. The playmaker is a recurring topic before the game, and Yakin is even asked about Xhaka by a Serbian journalist at the pre-match media conference.
This makes the predicted national team line-up of the Serbian sports newspaper "Sportski Journal" all the more surprising. It is not Xhaka who is to be found in Switzerland's central midfield, but YB winger Joël Monteiro. An oversight?
Relegation looming - heated duel expected
After the opening defeats against Denmark and Spain, Switzerland are threatened with relegation from the top league if they draw again. Captain Granit Xhaka and his Albanian teammates must also be prepared for provocations from their Serbian opponents and fans in their third clash with Serbia in six years.
Match in front of only 8000 spectators
Instead of playing in the cauldron of Belgrade, the national team will be playing in the provinces - in front of 8,000 spectators. Find out why they are playing in a small, pretty stadium in Leskovac here.
The not quite normal game
Switzerland face Serbia in the third Nations League match. The clash in Leskovac promises to be exciting in both sporting and emotional terms.
Yakin ahead of Serbia game: "Granit knows what it's all about"
Granit Xhaka comes under the spotlight ahead of the Nations League match against Serbia. Murat Yakin makes it clear the day before the game that he has spoken to the national team captain - and that everything should be about football.
Mystery surrounding Serbia star Vlahovic
He's scoring non-stop for Juventus Turin, but he's giving Serbia a miss: Dusan Vlahovic is missing for the second time in a row for Switzerland's opponents on Saturday. Read more here.
Aebischer: "You have to keep a cool head when things get heated"
Freuler: "Gnaws at our pride"
Hello ...
... and welcome to the ticker for the match between Serbia and Switzerland. Kick-off is at 20:45.