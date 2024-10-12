Serbian newspaper forgets Xhaka in Nati line-up

After serving his suspension against Spain, Murat Yakin can once again count on Granit Xhaka against Serbia. The playmaker is a recurring topic before the game, and Yakin is even asked about Xhaka by a Serbian journalist at the pre-match media conference.

This makes the predicted national team line-up of the Serbian sports newspaper "Sportski Journal" all the more surprising. It is not Xhaka who is to be found in Switzerland's central midfield, but YB winger Joël Monteiro. An oversight?