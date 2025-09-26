Sergio Busquets celebrated great success alongside Lionel Messi, particularly at Barcelona. imago

What has already become apparent in recent days is now a fact: Sergio Busquets is ending his active career after this MLS season.

Jan Arnet

The 37-year-old midfielder announced his retirement via social media. "A big thank you to everyone and to football for everything. You will always be part of this beautiful story," Busquets wrote on Instagram. The MLS playoffs will be his last professional games in an Inter Miami shirt.

Busquets can look back on a global career. At FC Barcelona, he was the centerpiece of the tiki-taka era under Pep Guardiola, winning nine league titles and the Champions League three times. He also celebrated great success with the Spanish national team: he became world champion in 2010 and European champion in 2008 and 2012.