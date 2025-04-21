Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, also had a heart for soccer. dpa

Football in Italy is also taking a back seat following the death of Pope Francis. Monday matches have been postponed.

DPA dpa

Following the death of Pope Francis, the Italian football league has postponed today's Serie A matches. The league has not yet decided when the four Monday games will be rescheduled. Among others, the match between record champions Juventus Turin and Parma had been scheduled.

A seguito della scomparsa del Santo Padre, la Lega Nazionale Professionisti

Serie A comunica che le gare previste nella giornata odierna di Campionato di

Serie A Enilive e Primavera 1 sono rinviate a data da destinarsi. — Lega Serie A (@SerieA) April 21, 2025

According to the Vatican, the head of the Roman Catholic Church died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. The Argentinian was also connected to football.

"The Holy Father was not only a friend of the people and an impressive personality," wrote former FIFA President Joseph Blatter on X. Francis was also a football connoisseur. "Rest in peace. You will live on in our hearts and memories."