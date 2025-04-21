  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

No football in Italy on Monday Serie A postpones matches after death of Pope Francis

dpa

21.4.2025 - 12:17

Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, also had a heart for soccer.
Pope Francis, who died on Easter Monday, also had a heart for soccer.
dpa

Football in Italy is also taking a back seat following the death of Pope Francis. Monday matches have been postponed.

DPA

21.04.2025, 12:17

21.04.2025, 12:20

Following the death of Pope Francis, the Italian football league has postponed today's Serie A matches. The league has not yet decided when the four Monday games will be rescheduled. Among others, the match between record champions Juventus Turin and Parma had been scheduled.

According to the Vatican, the head of the Roman Catholic Church died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. The Argentinian was also connected to football.

Answers to the most pressing questions. What happens after the death of the Pope?

Answers to the most pressing questionsWhat happens after the death of the Pope?

"The Holy Father was not only a friend of the people and an impressive personality," wrote former FIFA President Joseph Blatter on X. Francis was also a football connoisseur. "Rest in peace. You will live on in our hearts and memories."

Series A