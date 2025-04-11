Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is injured in a collision with a team-mate. Picture: Keystone

Another medical emergency on the pitch in Serie A. French international goalkeeper Mike Maignan collides violently with his own defender Alex Jimenez.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The scene occurred in the 52nd minute of AC Milan's 4-0 win in Udine. Maignan remained motionless after the incident and was immediately treated by team doctors and paramedics. They then stretchered him off the pitch.

There were initially no further details about the injury. According to media reports, the 29-year-old was taken to hospital for tests.

There have been a number of medical emergencies on the pitch in Serie A in the recent past. In February, Italian international Moise Kean of AC Fiorentina collapsed after being hit by an opponent's knee during a tackle. In December, his team-mate Edoardo Bove suffered a cardiac arrest during a championship match.