  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Milan victory overshadowed Serious collision between goalkeeper Maignan and teammate

SDA

11.4.2025 - 23:09

Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is injured in a collision with a team-mate.
Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan is injured in a collision with a team-mate.
Picture: Keystone

Another medical emergency on the pitch in Serie A. French international goalkeeper Mike Maignan collides violently with his own defender Alex Jimenez.

Keystone-SDA

11.04.2025, 23:09

11.04.2025, 23:28

The scene occurred in the 52nd minute of AC Milan's 4-0 win in Udine. Maignan remained motionless after the incident and was immediately treated by team doctors and paramedics. They then stretchered him off the pitch.

There were initially no further details about the injury. According to media reports, the 29-year-old was taken to hospital for tests.

There have been a number of medical emergencies on the pitch in Serie A in the recent past. In February, Italian international Moise Kean of AC Fiorentina collapsed after being hit by an opponent's knee during a tackle. In December, his team-mate Edoardo Bove suffered a cardiac arrest during a championship match.

More from the department

Bundesliga. Simons scores twice - Leipzig scrape to victory at Wolfsburg

BundesligaSimons scores twice - Leipzig scrape to victory at Wolfsburg

Video highlights. Aarau stumble at Xamax - Thun win and extend their lead in the table

Video highlightsAarau stumble at Xamax - Thun win and extend their lead in the table

FCB boss backs the coach. David Degen:

FCB boss backs the coachDavid Degen: "We are one hundred percent behind Fabio Celestini"