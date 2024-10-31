League top scorer Dereck Kutesa equalized for Servette to make the final score 2-2 Keystone

Servette and Lucerne drew 2-2 in the 12th round of the Super League, meaning Servette failed to move ahead of Zurich in the table.

In the end, both teams were probably annoyed about the points split. After all, both sides had chances to score the winning goal in the closing stages. First, Lucerne captain Pius Dorn failed to put the ball into the orphaned goal at the second post after a free kick. Then Timothé Cognat missed the golden opportunity when he failed to beat Pascal Loretz from a central position.

Servette opened the scoring after just under half an hour. Miroslav Stevanovic scored after a wonderful attack by Geneva. Enzo Crivelli perfectly placed a cross from Timothé Cognat into the path of the Bosnian, who had no trouble putting the ball in the net. Luca Jaquez was able to reply for the visitors before the break. It was the Lucerne center-back's third goal in the last five games.

After a turbulent first half, in which Geneva hit the crossbar once through Yoan Severin, but Lucerne also had their chances, the game calmed down in the second half. Until the final quarter of an hour, which was a tough one. First, Kevin Spadanuda, who had come on as a substitute two minutes earlier, put the visitors ahead. Two minutes later, Dereck Kutesa equalized with his ninth goal of the season.

Servette's point win sees them close the gap on leaders Zurich in the table, while Luzern have now gone four games without a win and remain in 5th place.

Servette - Lucerne 2:2 (1:1)

9531 spectators. - SR Horisberger. - Goals: 29. Stevanovic (Crivelli) 1:0. 37. Jaquez (Villiger) 1:1. 77. Spadanuda (Winkler) 1:2. 79. Kutesa 2:2.

Servette: Frick; Tsunemoto, Adams (61. Magnin), Rouiller, Severin; Douline (89. Simbakoli), Baron (61. von Moos); Stevanovic (82. Ondoua), Cognat, Kutesa; Crivelli.

Luzern: Loretz; Ottiger, Jaquez, Knezevic, Ciganiks; Winkler, Stankovic, Dorn; Rrudhani (75. Spadanuda); Villiger (83. Vasovic), Klidje (46. Grbic).

Remarks: Cautions: 54. Winkler.

