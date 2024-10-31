Dereck Kutesa led Servette to victory in the top match in Zurich with two goals. The former Lucerne player now wants to show his good form against his former club Keystone

Servette host FC Lucerne in the top-of-the-table clash on Thursday. Runners-up Lugano will be looking to maintain their lead with a win at Grasshoppers.

FC Servette is the team of the moment in the Super League. The Geneva side are unbeaten in seven games and are top of the table after their impressive 3:1 win at FC Zurich on Sunday. Thomas Häberli's team seems to have recovered from the heavy league defeat against Basel (0:6) and the cup defeat against lower-ranked Schaffhausen (1:2).

Lucerne in a downward spiral

Thursday's clash at the Stade de Genève will be against struggling FC Luzern. After the opening defeat against Servette, the Central Swiss side remained unbeaten for eight games and temporarily led the Super League. However, two defeats in a row saw the Central Swiss team slip down the table. In particular, the 2:3 defeat at home to Yverdon on Saturday left coach Mario Frick with a sour taste in his mouth. After trailing 2-0 early on, the Lucerne side finally found their way back into the game and equalized in stoppage time - only to concede another goal just seconds later and come away empty-handed.

Not only the form, but also the statistics clearly speak in favor of the home team. Servette have won four out of five games at home this season and have only lost two out of nine home games against Luzern since returning to the top flight.

Two negative series

As expected, FC Lugano are also in touch with the top of the table after eleven rounds. The Ticino side have their home strength to thank for this. Coach Mattia Croci-Torti's team won four out of six games at the Cornaredo. However, the team's away form has stuttered somewhat of late - Lugano have failed to win any of their last three away games.

On Thursday, the Ticino side will host Grasshoppers at the Letzigrund. Things are not going well at all for the record champions at the moment. The Zurich side have only won twice in the current championship. The last home win dates back to the end of August. Three points would ease the situation in the table and the situation of coach Marco Schällibaum, at least temporarily.

