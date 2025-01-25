  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Yverdon - Servette 0:0 Servette and Yverdon can't find a way out of their slump

SDA

25.1.2025 - 20:20

Dereck Kutesa's shot fails to beat Yverdon goalie Paul Bernardoni
Dereck Kutesa's shot fails to beat Yverdon goalie Paul Bernardoni
Keystone

Servette remain without a win for the fourth time in a row. The encounter with Yverdon ends goalless.

Keystone-SDA

25.01.2025, 20:20

The draw did not help anyone, but rather exacerbated the unpleasant situation of the two teams. Yverdon have now been without a win for nine games and have thus ended the longest winless streak in Switzerland's top division.

But Geneva cannot be satisfied with their last few weeks either: Servette have only won one of their last nine games - but that was against league leaders Lugano (3-0). There have also been five draws and three defeats. The fact that the team is still in the top flight says a lot about the situation in the Super League. The teams are taking points off each other, no team can really pull away.

In Yverdon, the visitors, who turned up the heat a little in the second half, were closer to victory. However, their shots were either too imprecise or Yverdon goalkeeper Paul Bernardoni was on the spot. League top scorer Dereck Kutesa also remained pale.

Yverdon - Servette 0:0

3070 spectators. - SR Horisberger.

Yverdon: Bernardoni; Sauthier, Christian Marques, Diop, Le Pogam; Kacuri (77. Nuñez), Legowski, Baradji (67. Céspedes); Aké (89. Kongsro), Komano, Mauro Rodrigues (46. Tasar).

Servette: Mall; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin (19. Adams), Mazikou; Cognat, Magnin; Stevanovic, Antunes (66. Ouattara), Kutesa (88. Keyan Varela); Crivelli (66. Guillemenot).

Remarks: Cautions: 33rd Kacuri, 63rd Antunes, 97th Guillemenot.

More from the department

Video ticker. Bottom-placed Winterthur invite leaders Lugano to the dance

Video tickerBottom-placed Winterthur invite leaders Lugano to the dance

GC - YB 0:0. Keller saves penalty in goalless game in Zurich

GC - YB 0:0Keller saves penalty in goalless game in Zurich

Video highlights. Outstanding Keller keeps clean sheet against GC - but YB still fails to score in 3rd game under Contini

Video highlightsOutstanding Keller keeps clean sheet against GC - but YB still fails to score in 3rd game under Contini