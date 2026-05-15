The Servette players are delighted to have reached the championship final Keystone

In the fifth year since the introduction of the play-offs, Servette Chênois have reached the final for the fourth time. After a 4-0 win in the first leg, the second leg against FC Zurich ended 2-0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Thanks to their comfortable lead from the away game, Geneva's progress never came under serious threat. Servette controlled the game for long stretches and were only somewhat fortunate in the second half that two players were not sent off with yellow cards. The two goals were scored in the closing stages by substitutes Laura Tufo (85th minute) and Maëva Salomon (89th minute).

This gives the club the chance to become Swiss champions for the third time after 2021 and 2024. In 2022 and 2023, Servette lost the final to FC Zurich, while last season, the Geneva club surprisingly fell to GC in the quarter-finals.

The opponent in the battle for the title will be determined on Saturday in the clash between YB and St. Gallen. The Bernese side won the first leg 3:1. The final matches will take place on May 25 and 29.