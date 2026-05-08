Amina Muratovic scored in stoppage time at the Letzigrund in Zurich to give Servette Chênois a 4-0 win. Picture: Keystone

YB Women and Servette Chênois take a big step towards the Women's Super League final in the semi-final first legs.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The defending champions from Bern beat St. Gallen 3:1 away from home. The German Lisa Josten made the difference with her two goals in the opening quarter of an hour of the second half. Just 70 seconds after the restart, the smart striker capitalized on a long throw-in to make it 2-1, and ten minutes later she scored from inside the penalty area with a beautiful shot from a turn to make it 3-1.

St. Gallen were not at their best in defense for all three goals they conceded. The young team from eastern Switzerland, who had survived the quarter-finals thanks to a mistake by FC Basel, punished by the association, acted courageously and always looked for playful solutions, but were not efficient enough. FCSG were only able to respond to the first setback when Malaurie Granges made it 0:1 in the 6th minute. The 18-year-old Lia Ammann scored after just under half an hour to make it 1:1. A mammoth task awaits the St. Gallen team in the second leg on Saturday in a week's time

The starting position is almost hopeless for FC Zurich, who lost 4-0 at home to qualifying and cup winners Servette Chênois, conceding three of their four goals from corner kicks. Spain's Paula Serrano, Polish double goalscorer Magdalena Sobal and defender Amina Muratovic, who was called up for the Swiss national team for the first time in March, scored for Geneva, who will probably only be able to put one foot wrong in the second leg next Friday.

The finals will take place on May 25 and 29.