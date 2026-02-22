Servette Chênois will contest the third cup final in the club's history on March 29. Keystone

Servette Chênois has reached the Swiss Women's Cup final for the third time. The Geneva team beat title holders FC Zurich 3-2 in the semi-final and will now face YB in the final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The sovereign Super League leaders took a 3:0 lead in the first half hour in Zurich and tore from this advantage thereafter. Romy Baraniak before the break and Janina Egli in the 81st minute ensured that Zurich pulled a goal back.

Servette Chênois and YB had already faced each other in an explosive cup final in 2024 - with the Geneva side coming out on top. After the 3:2 defeat, Bern coach Imke Wübbenhorst insulted her opponents on camera and claimed that the referee had robbed YB of the win. The rematch will take place on March 29 at the Schützenwiese in Winterthur.

