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Women's Super League Servette Chênois, Zurich and Basel in the playoff semi-finals

SDA

1.5.2026 - 21:05

The women of Servette win clearly against Aarau and are in the playoff semi-finals
The women of Servette win clearly against Aarau and are in the playoff semi-finals
Keystone

Servette Chênois, FC Zurich and, with reservations, FC Basel are through to the Women's Super League play-off semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA

01.05.2026, 21:05

01.05.2026, 22:15

FC Basel wins the quarter-final second leg against St. Gallen on penalties. From the penalty spot, the Eastern Swiss failed to hold their nerve - two players missed, while Basel confidently converted four out of four penalties. As a result, FCSG were unable to defend their 1:0 lead from the first leg and spring a surprise.

However, the duel could still have legal repercussions. The reason for this is a substitution made by FC Basel shortly before the end of extra time: apparently the player substituted was not on the official match sheet. The visitors from St. Gallen protested on the pitch after the incident.

Servette and FCZ without trouble

The match between Servette Chênois and Aarau was clearer. The Geneva side, who started the play-offs as qualifying winners, won the second leg 4-0 in front of their home crowd, with Magdalena Sobal scoring three of the goals. Servette had already won the first leg 2:1.

The FCZ women also maintained their lead from the first leg against the Grasshoppers. A week after the 2-0 win, a 0-0 draw on Friday evening was enough to progress. This means that GC, last year's play-off finalists, have already been eliminated from the race for the championship title.

The last quarter-final second leg is scheduled for Saturday. The YB women will face Rapperswil-Jona in Bern. The reigning champions from the capital start the second leg with a 1:0 advantage.

The semi-final first legs will take place between May 8 and 10.

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