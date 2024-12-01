A deflected shot by Servette's Dereck Kutesa leads to Lugano's defeat in Geneva Keystone

Lugano fail to take the lead in the Super League table for the third time this season. The Ticino side lost the chasing duel at Servette 0:3.

SDA

Enzo Crivelli converted a clearance in the 55th minute to give the home team an overdue lead. In the final ten minutes, Steve Rouiller scored a double to seal the game for Geneva, who were short-handed from the 59th minute onwards.

The hosts, who had previously failed to win four times in a row, dominated the duel between the two championship contenders surprisingly clearly. At least until Timothé Cognat was sent off for a dangerous challenge on Milton Valenzuela shortly after making it 1-0. Servette's advanced defender Yoan Severin hit the crossbar with his head twice in the first 20 minutes, the second time from three meters out. Lugano were unable to respond even when they were outnumbered. Seen in this light, the victory was also justified at this level.

The strongest Luganese player three days after the 2-0 win against Gent in the Conference League was undoubtedly Amir Saipi, who made several strong saves. Among other things, Lugano's keeper saved a volley from Miroslav Stevanovic (18') and a dangerous shot from the speedy Dereck Kutesa (39') after a sprint from his own half of the pitch. However, Saipi allowed Kutesa's (hard and well-placed) shot to rebound forward.

Telegram:

Servette - Lugano 3:0 (0:0)

9242 spectators. - SR Wolfensberger. - Goals: 55. Crivelli 1:0. 82. Rouiller (Von Moos) 2:0. 88. Rouiller (Stevanovic) 3:0.

Servette: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou (73. Adams); Ondoua, Magnin; Stevanovic (90. Guillemenot), Cognat, Kutesa (81. Von Moos); Crivelli (73. Baron).

Lugano: Saipi; Brault-Guillard, Mai, El Wafi (68. Mahou), Martim Marques (46. Valenzuela); Doumbia, Mahmoud (46. Grgic); Steffen, Daniel Dos Santos (69. Bislimi), Bottani (76. Vladi); Przybylko.

Remarks: 59th red card against Cognat (rough foul). Cautions: 2nd El Wafi, 10th Mai, 34th Kutesa, 60th Mazikou, 87th Doumbia, 90th Przybylko.

