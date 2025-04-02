Servette's Miroslav Stevanovic was the unlucky man of the evening. The winger failed to score twice against the aluminum - and missed the 1:0 in the opening phase due to a very close offside position. Thomas Häberli questions the VAR decision after the game.

Syl Battistuzzi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Leaders Servette lose unluckily 1-0 at home to YB. Miroslav Stevanovic could have given the home team an early lead, but his 1-0 in the opening phase was disallowed due to a very close offside position.

In an interview with blue Sport after the game, Servette coach Thomas Häberli questioned whether the VAR decision was correct. Referee boss Dani Wermelinger emphasizes the correctness of the decision. Show more

The first excitement of the match came in the 8th minute at the Stade de Genève: Servette combined forward without any frills and Miroslav Stevanovic was launched into the deep with a through pass from the left touchline. He skillfully flicks the ball past YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller, but the flag goes up. The VAR checks ...

... and confirms the decision of referee Stefan Horisberger. Good luck to YB, as the Bosnian was very slightly offside. In the end, the scene was to be emblematic of the game. The 34-year-old veteran hit the edge of the goal twice more, while at the other end Christian Fassnacht was named man of the match with his golden goal.

"We had three or four decisions, close millimeter decisions that went against us," said Servette coach Thomas Häberli in an interview with blue Sport. The 50-year-old added that it is difficult to win a top match like that.

He still saw the VAR decision. "Did they take the right leg?" asked Häberli, adding: "(Ali) Camara's leg was a little further behind than Fasnacht's leg."

Häberli softens the accusation himself afterwards - "I think they chose the right (still image) to draw the line here" - but the question naturally causes waves.

Wermelinger underlines the correctness of the VAR decision

Dani Wermelinger, head of the top referees, comments to blue Sport: "Every goal is checked for correctness. This was also the case in the game in Geneva. The referee and his assistant decided on offside on the pitch, which the VAR checked immediately afterwards."

The referee boss continued: "Based on the various camera angles and the calibrated offside lines, it was clear that the offside decision in the stadium was correct. This was also transparently shown to the spectators on TV." In short: a storm in a teacup.

The still image proves it: Offside.