Servette won the top-of-the-table clash in Zurich 3:1 and replaced FCZ as leaders of the Super League.

Servette lost both championship games in August, with a goal difference of 1:9. Since then, things have been going well for the Geneva side, with no further defeats in the Super League. In Zurich, coach Thomas Häberli's team put in an extremely composed performance.

They were also able to rely on Dereck Kutesa once again. The 26-year-old attacking player scored the 1:0 (32') and 2:0 (51') for the visitors and now has eight goals for the season in the Super League. In doing so, he continued to promote the Swiss national team. If he doesn't get another chance soon, it wouldn't be surprising if he played for Angola in the future, as he is a dual citizen.

By the time Miroslav Stevanovic made it 3-0 (51') with a free kick, there was no longer any doubt about the outcome of the game. At this point, Geneva could easily have led by more. FCZ had a poor day and achieved little. Juan Perea, who is now number two in the goalscoring charts behind Kutesa with six goals, only scored in the 92nd minute to make it 1:3. Zurich lost a home game for the first time in the current championship and lost the lead in the table as a result.

Telegram:

Zurich - Servette 1:3 (0:1)

16'239 spectators. - SR Schnyder. - Goals: 32nd Kutesa (Stevanovic) 0:1. 51st Kutesa (Stevanovic) 0:2. 65th Stevanovic 0:3. 90th Perea (Okita) 1:3.

Zurich: Brecher; Katic, Gómez, Kryeziu; Kamberi (55. Markelo), Conde (70. Mathew), Krasniqi, Ligue (55. Rodrigo Conceição); Emmanuel (71. Okita), Chouiar (77. Afriyie); Perea.

Servette: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller (34. Adams), Severin, Magnin; Douline, Cognat (85. Sawadogo); Ouattara (46. Baron), Stevanovic, Kutesa (74. Guillemenot); Crivelli (74. Simbakoli).

Remarks: Cautions: 4th Rouiller, 62nd Crivelli, 64th Gómez, 66th Conde, 80th Rodrigo Conceição, 92nd Perea.

