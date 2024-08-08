Servette with striker Enzo Crivelli battled to a draw at Braga Keystone

Servette earned a goalless draw at Portuguese side Braga and go into the second leg of the Europa League 3rd qualifying round at home next Thursday with their chances intact.

SDA

Geneva mastered the difficult task in Braga, fourth in the last Portuguese championship, convincingly. They only came under pressure in the course of the second half, but without running the risk of losing the match. Braga only managed their first shot on goal in front of their own fans in the final quarter of an hour from Jérémy Frick, who kept his fifth consecutive clean sheet in the European Cup.

Servette were particularly active on the offensive in the first half. Coach Thomas Häberli's team just lacked a little accuracy with the final pass. There were some good attempts, but Alexis Antunes, Enzo Crivelli and Miroslav Stevanovic were unable to finish them off.

However, Grenat can be satisfied with the goalless draw. With a win, they will be through to the next round and certainly into the league phase. A defeat would mean that Servette would have to play Chelsea in the Conference League play-offs.

Telegram:

Braga - Servette 0:0

Refereed by Kruashvili (GEO).

Servette: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Douline (94. Baron), Ondoua; Stevanovic, Antunes (77. Magnin), Cognat; Crivelli (67. Kutesa).

SDA