Servette Geneva know the first hurdle on the arduous road to the league phase of the Champions League. The Super League runners-up will face Viktoria Pilsen in the 2nd qualifying round.

Servette played against the Czechs, who finished second behind Slavia Prague in the championship last season, in the last 16 of the Conference League just over a year ago. After two goalless games, the team from Geneva lost on penalties.

To qualify for the Champions League main competition for the first time, Servette must survive three rounds. Two (Europa League) or one (Conference League) wins are enough to qualify for another phase of the league.

The first leg against Pilsen will take place away from home on July 22/23, with the second leg in Geneva the following week.