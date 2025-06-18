The draw for the second qualifying rounds of the Champions, Europa and Conference Leagues will take place in Nyon this afternoon. The Champions League kicks off at 12 noon, with the Europa League and Conference League draws starting at 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. respectively.
Lausanne against team from San Marino or Macedonia
Lausanne will start against La Fiorita from San Marino or the Macedonians from Vardar Skopje. The Vaud team must first play away on July 24, with the home game following a week later.
Lugano face Paksi or Cluj
Lugano will begin the 2nd qualifying round of the Europa League against either Paksi from Hungary or the Romanians from Cluj. The home game for the Ticino side will take place on July 24, the away game a week later.
Who will Lugano face in the Europa League qualifiers?
The Ticino side are seeded in Group 1. Possible opponents in the 2nd qualifying round are Paksi (Hungary), Cluj (Romania), Levski Sofia (Bulgaria), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel), Sabah (Azerbaijan), Celje (Slovenia) or Baník Ostrava (Czech Republic).
Servette face Viktoria Pilsen
Servette Geneva know the first hurdle on the arduous road to the league phase of the Champions League. The Super League runners-up will face Viktoria Pilsen in the 2nd qualifying round.
Servette played against the Czechs, who finished second behind Slavia Prague in the championship last season, in the last 16 of the Conference League just over a year ago. After two goalless games, the team from Geneva lost on penalties.
To qualify for the Champions League main competition for the first time, Servette must survive three rounds. Two (Europa League) or one (Conference League) wins are enough to qualify for another phase of the league.
The first leg against Pilsen will take place away from home on July 22/23, with the second leg in Geneva the following week.
Three CH teams involved
Swiss clubs are in the draw in all three competitions. Servette (Champions League), Lugano (Europa League) and Lausanne (Conference League) will know their first opponents to overcome on their way to the European group stage.