The rivalry between two Servette fan groups flared up again during the away game in Zurich, underscoring just how deep the rifts are within the Geneva fan base.

Here's what it's all about During Servette's away game against FC Zurich, the rivalry between the fan groups "Section Grenat" and "Les Plus Malin" flared up again.

Masked fans attack their rivals at Letzigrund with smoke bombs, but a major outbreak of chaos is prevented.

The conflict has been simmering for some time and led to a mass brawl a year ago.

"Section Grenat" accuses "Les Plus Malin" of betraying the values of the fan community and passing information on to the police. "Les Plus Malin" rejects the accusations and announces that it will continue on its current path. Summary created with

On Saturday evening, unsavory scenes unfolded surrounding the away game against FC Zurich at Letzigrund. For quite some time now, a dispute has been simmering between the Geneva fan group “Les Plus Malin” (LPM) and the rest of the fan section—led by the long-established “Section Grenat.”

A year ago, the two ultra groups got into a brawl after a Servette game, in which about a hundred people were involved.

Following the incident, the club not only stepped up security checks at the entrance to the Stade de Genève but also separated the fan groups into different sections. Since then, even at away games, a scene that may seem unusual to outsiders has unfolded, with two fan groups of the same club watching the matches from separate sections.

Dispute Over the "Values" of the Fan Community

At Letzigrund, the “LPM” group was in the main stands—which are separated from the visitors’ section only by a sheet of Plexiglas—while the “Section Grenat” was in the visitors’ section. In the first half, the latter—masked, of course—attacked their numerically outnumbered rivals with smoke bombs.

A dispute among Servette fans. KEYSTONE

The targeted “LPM” members leave the stands; only by a narrow margin—thanks in part to the intervention of security forces—is a major outbreak of chaos averted. Eventually, the situation calms down.

The "Section Grenat" stated in a press release (via "Blick"/“LeMatin”), explaining why she can no longer imagine a reconciliation with “LPM.” She accuses them of provoking several incidents and of having “passed on” information to the police as part of an investigation. For the past year, the “SG” has therefore denied them access to the North Stand and the special trains.

“For us, this ‘group’ no longer exists because it has betrayed too many of our core values,” emphasizes the “Section Grenat.” The “LPM” group defends itself: “Our stance is simple: We are present in Geneva, we will continue to be so, and we will carry on our path without letting ourselves be distracted by the controversies.”

Servette is currently facing major problems not only off the field but also on the field. The Geneva team lost 1-2 to FCZ and remains without any points after two league games.