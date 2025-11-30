  1. Residential Customers
"A controversial case" Servette goal against YB is disallowed - but was it really offside?

Jan Arnet

30.11.2025

Servette scored shortly before half-time against YB to make it 3-1, but the goal was disallowed after VAR intervention. Why was that? Daniel Gygax and Adrien Jaccottet analyze the controversial scene.

30.11.2025, 16:38

30.11.2025, 16:44

The 41st minute had just begun at the Stade de Genève when Geneva launched another dangerous attack. The YB penalty area is ablaze - and David Douline finally pushes the ball over the line to make it 3:1. But Servette's joy is short-lived. The VAR intervened and ultimately referee Lukas Fähndrich annulled the goal, although at first glance Douline was not offside.

Or was it? When the goal was scored, Douline may have obscured YB goalkeeper Marvin Keller's view. "It was a very short distance to the goalkeeper, he has to look around the player and is influenced in his action," explains blue referee expert Adrien Jaccottet and speaks of a "controversial case".

Video highlights. Wild game between Servette and YB ends in a draw

Video highlightsWild game between Servette and YB ends in a draw

blue Sport expert Daniel Gygax understands why the referees disallowed the goal. "But I'm sure Keller would have reacted in exactly the same way if Douline hadn't been standing there." Jaccottet says. "The problem is that you can't objectify it. You can't look inside Keller's head and see how he would have reacted."

Bitter for Servette: After the disallowed goal, Young Boys got going better and turned the game around. At least the Geneva side managed to secure a point in a spectacular 4-4 draw.

