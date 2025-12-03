Joël Mall recently had to take a seat on the Servette substitutes' bench. Picture: Keystone

Goalkeeper Joël Mall has been relegated to the bench for Servette's last two league games and is in danger of losing his starting place to Jérémy Frick. The 34-year-old comments on the current situation in a post.

Luca Betschart

No time? blue News summarizes for you After being in the Servette goal for eleven Super League games in a row, Joël Mall has recently been relegated to the substitutes' bench.

In a post on LinkedIn, the 34-year-old comments on the current situation and is combative.

Nevertheless, one of his son's reactions is a matter of concern to him. "When your own son asks a question like: 'Dad, why are you only on the bench?", it naturally triggers the ego," says Mall. Show more

Joël Mall and Jérémy Frick have been battling it out for the number one goalkeeper position at Servette for years. In the current season under coach Jocelyn Gourvennec, Mall initially has the edge and has kept the Grenats' goal 11 times in a row in the Super League. Now, however, he is in danger of losing his status as regular goalkeeper.

In the last two games against Luzern and YB, the 34-year-old has only been on the bench - and has now commented on the current situation in a post on LinkedIn.

"In football, you're exposed to so many things that are out of your control. Measuring yourself against clean sheets or final results therefore makes little sense," Mall writes, while also clarifying: "But that doesn't mean that football has become less important to me. It just means that I no longer allow the volatility of this business to get so close to me."

"As long as there is meaning and joy, I will continue to fight"

Nonetheless, one of his son's reactions has recently been close to his heart. "When your own son asks a question like: 'Dad, why are you only on the bench now?" because he's starting to understand football, then of course it triggers the ego," Mall admits. "Every father wants to be the best for his child in some way. It would be easy to explain to him how mean and unfair everything is and who is supposedly to blame. But that would be garbage and not exactly how I want to be and what I want to pass on to my son."

Instead, Mall wants to be a role model for his offspring and explain that things don't always go the way you want them to. "In life, you always have the choice of how you react to a situation. I explain to him that I will do everything in my power and control to turn the situation around," says Mall, who announces: "As long as there is a sense of purpose and joy, I will continue to fight and try to be a role model with positivity, humility and hard work."

