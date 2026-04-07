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Nasty collision with Kabwit Servette goalie Mall reports from hospital: "3 ribs for 3 points"

Jan Arnet

7.4.2026

Joël Mall is carried off the pitch after a collision against Luzern on Easter Monday. Afterwards, the Servette goalie reports from hospital and provides a health update.

07.04.2026, 09:21

Servette celebrated a commanding 3-0 home win against Lucerne. This makes it clear that the Geneva team will have nothing more to do with relegation after a difficult season. However, the success on Easter Monday is not without consequences: Goalkeeper Joël Mall had to be substituted after a violent collision with Lucerne striker Oscar Kabwit.

In the 56th minute, the 33-year-old initially made a strong save against Kabwit in a one-on-one, but the Lucerne player's left leg crashed into the goalkeeper's upper body after the finish. Mall remains down and receives lengthy treatment. Jérémy Frick comes into the game.

Stevanovic, Cognat and Kadile score. Servette catch up with Luzern with victory in direct duel

Stevanovic, Cognat and Kadile scoreServette catch up with Luzern with victory in direct duel

It initially looks like a serious injury, as Mall is unable to leave the pitch on his own two feet and has to be carried off. Later, however, the goalkeeper reports back in person and gives the all-clear. He shared a picture of himself in a hospital bed on Instagram and wrote: "3 ribs for 3 points."

Mall appears to have broken three ribs. It is highly questionable whether he will play again this season.

Joël Mall reports from hospital and thanks everyone for their wishes for his recovery.
Joël Mall reports from hospital and thanks everyone for their wishes for his recovery.
Instagram/joelmall

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