Servette's Dereck Kutesa is currently unstoppable

Servette win the top match of the 11th Super League round at FC Zurich 3:1 and take over the lead in the table from their opponents. YB concede their sixth defeat.

Dereck Kutesa and Miroslav Stevanovic made the difference in the duel with FCZ. Kutesa scored his seventh and eighth goals of the season on assists from the Bosnian before Stevanovic made it 3-0 in the 65th minute.

Servette are now two points clear of FC Zurich and FC Lugano, who defeated Young Boys 2-0. Ignacio Aliseda and Mahmoud scored in the first 33 minutes. YB remain in third-last place with just two wins this season.

Sion, who are directly ahead of Bern, have a four-point lead over YB. The Valais side drew 2-2 against St. Gallen, with Dejan Sorgic twice putting them ahead. Noah Yannick scored the final goal in the 84th minute. St. Gallen have been without a win for four games, FC Sion for seven.

Behind the struggling champions YB are Grasshoppers and FC Winterthur, who suffered heavy defeats on Saturday. Winterthur went down 1:6 against FC Basel, while GC lost 0:3 in Lausanne. In Saturday's third match, Yverdon beat FC Luzern 3-2 away from home.

Results and table:

Lausanne-Sport - Grasshoppers 3:0 (1:0). Winterthur - Basel 1:6 (0:3). Lucerne - Yverdon 2:3 (0:2). - Sunday: Sion - St. Gallen 2:2 (2:1). Lugano - Young Boys 2:0 (2:0). Zurich - Servette 1:3 (0:1).

1. Servette 11/23 (20:17). 2. Zurich 11/21 (19:14). 3. Lugano 11/21 (17:12). 4. Basel 11/19 (24:11). 5. Lucerne 11/18 (20:16). 6. St. Gallen 11/15 (20:15). 7. Yverdon 11/15 (14:16). 8. Lausanne-Sport 11/14 (18:19). 9. Sion 11/13 (13:13). 10. Young Boys 11/9 (13:20). 11. Grasshoppers 11/8 (11:19). 12. Winterthur 11/7 (7:24).

