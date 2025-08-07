Tough fight, but a clear loss in the end: Servette's Loun Srdanovic (left) in a duel with Utrecht's Yoann Cathline Keystone

Even after the dismissal of coach Thomas Häberli, Servette cannot find a way out of their slump. In the first leg of the 3rd qualifying round for the Europa League, they lost 3-1 at home to Utrecht.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The interim coaching duo on the Servette touchline did not have to wait long for the first goal of the post-Häberli era. Jérémy Guillemenot got to the ball completely free after a fine header from Miroslav Stevanovic and nodded in unchallenged - with just twelve minutes played.

Things didn't continue quite so stormily, but the Super League side, who had started poorly, had the Dutch Eredivisie fourth-placed team well under control for long stretches - at least until the break. Then Utrecht struck coldly. First, Anthony Baron unfortunately deflected a cross into his own goal and then, just three minutes later, defender Siebe Horemans was left criminally unmarked from a free-kick. Barely an hour had passed before the score was 1-3.

Servette thus failed to find a way out of their slump at the start of the season. After missing out on the Champions League, the Europa League is also unlikely to happen. And the play-off for the Conference League - against Panathinaikos Athens or Shakhtar Donetsk - is unlikely to be any easier. A good first half against the Dutch side from Utrecht was not enough for a sense of achievement.

Telegram:

Servette - Utrecht 1:3 (1:0)

Referee Osmers (GER). - Goals: 12. Guillemenot 1:0. 52. Baron (own goal) 1:1. 54. Horemans 1:2. 62. Zechiel 1:3.

Servette: Mall; Srdanovic (58. Magnin), Bronn, Baron, Mazikou; Fomba, Cognat; Stevanovic, Morandi (58. Ondoua), Varela (82. Atangana); Guillemenot (70. Jallow).

Remarks: Servette without Rouiller, Mraz (injured) and Severin (suspended).

