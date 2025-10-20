Therese Simonsson and Servette Chênois are in top form Keystone

Keystone-SDA's overview of current events in Switzerland and a look at the performances of the Nati players in the foreign leagues.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Women's Super League

MATCH OF THE WEEK. The runners-up welcomed the leaders. It doesn't get any more top-class than Sunday afternoon on the GC campus in Niederhasli. And the match between Grasshoppers and Servette Chênois lived up to its promise. The home team from Zurich got off to the better start in both halves and took the lead through Kayla Jay McKenna (20') and Noémie Potier (63'). In the end, however, it was the visitors from Geneva who were jubilant. They equalized the score twice - Therese Simonsson (45') and Paula Serrano Castano (70') scored for the league leaders. Deep into stoppage time, Lumbardha Misini scored a header to give the western Swiss side a 3:2 victory.

THE GOAL OF THE MATCH. The equalizer to make it 1-1 in the top-of-the-table clash between GC and Servette was a textbook attack. Lumbardha Misini took two Zurich players out of the game with a spectacular heel trick. Paula Serrano Castano took advantage of the space and chipped the ball sensitively over the GC defense into the path of Therese Simonsson, who, thanks to a perfect takeover, outpaced goalkeeper Lauren Kozal and only had to slide the ball in.

RANKING SITUATION. Servette Chênois are the only unbeaten team after eight rounds. As a result, the Geneva side are at the top of the table. Their victory against the GC women has distanced them from their closest rivals by six points. A further point back in third place is St. Gallen. The women from eastern Switzerland overtook Basel, who were beaten 3-0 by the champions YB in front of their home crowd in the chasing duel and are now one point behind St. Gallen together with the Bernese team. The cup winners from Zurich close out the tightly packed chasing pack in 6th place, a further point behind. After that, there is a gap to the last four teams. Thun missed the chance to hand over the red lantern to FC Aarau with a win. The two still winless teams drew 1-1.

AND SO IT CONTINUES. League play will be suspended for the next two weeks due to the national team break. The Swiss women will play two test matches in their first match since the home European Championship. On Friday, Pia Sundhage's team will face Canada in Lucerne before hosting Scotland on Tuesday. The Women's Super League resumes on November 1.

Swiss women in foreign leagues

GERMANY. Freiburg, who fielded four Swiss players, suffered a somewhat surprising defeat. Nevertheless, Leela Egli was among the scorers in the 3-2 defeat in Nuremberg. The 18-year-old got into the action at the start of the second half and scored her second goal of the season in stoppage time to set up the final score. Elvira Herzog conceded five goals in Leipzig's match against Union Berlin. To make matters worse, the goalkeeper was also injured. She missed out on the Swiss national team's squad. Pia Sundhage nominated Irina Fuchs from 1. FC Köln in her place. The 20-year-old also had to make five saves at the weekend against unbeaten leaders Bayern Munich. Ella Touon made her debut for Cologne. The 22-year-old came on after the break.

ITALY. Juventus Turin, who did not get off to the best of starts to the season, celebrated their first win in the third round of Serie A. The northern Italian side defeated Lazio 1-0 in Rome, with defender Viola Calligaris playing in the back three and national team captain Lia Wälti coming on for the final 20 minutes. AS Roma, who played with Alayah Pilgrim from the 61st minute onwards, won the top-of-the-table game at Napoli 3-1 and are top of the table with maximum points.

The number of the week

9 of Servette Chênois' 22 goals were scored by Therese Simonsson. This means she has scored more goals than three entire teams in the league. Aarau and Thun have scored six goals each, while Rapperswil-Jona have scored seven times. Even FC Basel have only scored as many goals as the 27-year-old Swede, who scored just once in 27 games in all competitions last season.