St. Gallen - Servette 1:1 Servette miss the jump to the top

6.10.2024 - 18:49

Servette's Dereck Kutesa is annoyed about a missed chance
St. Gallen had to tremble against Servette after taking the lead, but at least managed to hold on for a point in a 1-1 draw.

Shortly before the final whistle, Dereck Kutesa had the winning goal for the visitors on his feet, but missed from an acute angle. It would have been a not undeserved reward after Servette had shown an improved performance in the second half.

Miroslav Stevanovic equalized less than a minute into the second half. The eastern Swiss side, who had taken the lead in the 21st minute with a header from Lukas Görtler, seemed to run out of steam as the game wore on. Possibly a consequence of the away game in the Conference League in Belgium on Thursday.

In the 81st minute, St. Gallen's Hugo Vandermersch was sent off with a second yellow card, prompting the eastern Swiss to concentrate on defending the draw. They did so with difficulty. Servette thus remain one point behind Lucerne, Zurich and Lugano, while St. Gallen are four points off the top three.

Telegram

St.Gallen - Servette 1:1 (1:0)

18'380 spectators. - SR Horisberger. - Goals: 21. Görtler (Quintillà) 1:0. 46. Mir. Stevanovic (Mazikou) 1:1.

St.Gallen: Zigi; Vandermersch, Ambrosius, Stanic (46. Diaby), Yannick (72. Faber); Görtler (66. Mih. Stevanovic), Quintillà, Witzig; Toma (66. Csoboth); Geubbels, Mambimbi (66. Milosevic).

Servette: Frick; Tsunemoto, Rouiller, Severin, Mazikou; Cognat, Douline; Mir. Stevanovic (71. von Moos), Antunes (89. Simbakoli), Kutesa; Guillemenot (46. Crivelli).

Remarks: 81st yellow-red card against Vandermersch. Cautions: 48 Ambrosius, 60 Vandermersch, 77 Csoboth, 79 Tsunemoto.

