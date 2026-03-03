Servette coach Jocelyn Gourvennec urgently needs a sense of achievement in the away game against bottom side Winterthur Keystone

Winterthur and Servette meet on Tuesday to kick off the 28th round of the Super League. Both teams have been winless for six rounds.

While Geneva have only lost to leaders Thun in their last six games and have collected five points, Winterthur have suffered five defeats in a row following their draw against Lugano. As a result, coach Patrick Rahmen's team is now ten points behind Grasshoppers and 15 behind Servette. After four seasons in the top division, relegation to the Challenge League now seems almost inevitable.

On the other hand, Servette are desperate to avoid being involved in a barrage duel. Grenat, who finished the previous season in 2nd place, never really got going this season. Even the change of coach from Thomas Häberli to Jocelyn Gourvennec in August did not have the desired effect. The Frenchman cannot afford to lose against the team bottom of the table.