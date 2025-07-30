Servette coach Thomas Häberli prepares his players for the second leg against Viktoria Pilsen Keystone

After the 1-0 win in the first leg, Servette have a good chance of securing their place in the European Cup. The second leg against Viktoria Pilsen will take place in Geneva on Wednesday.

The starting position is reminiscent of two years ago. Back then, Servette also started in the second round of the Champions League qualifiers and faced Genk, a strong but not overpowering opponent. Geneva went into the away game with a draw and qualified for the next round on penalties despite a red card in the 3rd minute.

Coach Thomas Häberli's team is not looking to make things quite so dramatic again this year. After the away win in Pilsen, a draw at home will be enough for Grenat to be able to celebrate after 90 minutes. Nevertheless, the task is unlikely to be easy. The team from Pilsen, coached by 73-year-old Miroslav Koubek, were clearly the better side in the first leg, but sinned several times in the final.

A "game of the year"

Wednesday's match is already being hyped up in Geneva as the "match of the year" (Tribune de Genève). After all, if Servette were to advance, it would be certain that they would play in Europe in the fall - at least in the Europa League. This would give the club financial security at an early stage and open up additional options on the transfer market for the sporting director.

In the event of defeat, Servette would continue in the third qualifying round of the Europa League, presumably against Utrecht, who won the first leg against Sheriff Tiraspol 3:1. Should they also lose this clash, it would be all or nothing in the Conference League play-off. However, Geneva do not want to let it get that far. That's why the game against Pilsen is so important.

The Rangers again?

If Servette win, they will face Panathinaikos Athens in the next round of Champions League qualifying or, in a déjà vu of the 2023 qualifiers, Glasgow Rangers. The Scots narrowly came out on top back then.

The Swiss teams' European Cup qualifying campaign

The path of the Swiss champions FC Basel, Swiss champions in the 2024/25 season, are eligible for the Champions League play-offs and must win a clash (first and second leg) to enter the league phase.

If FCB are eliminated, they automatically qualify for the Europa League phase. Show more

The path of the runners-up Servette, runners-up in the 2024/25 season, will compete in the second qualifying round (Q2) of the Champions League . Geneva must survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and playoffs) - all with a first and second leg - to qualify for the league phase.

If Servette win first in Q2 but then lose either in Q3 or in the playoffs, they will automatically qualify for the league phase of the Europa League .

If they lose in Q2, Servette will end up in Q3 of the Europa League and will have to win two more rounds (Q3 and the playoffs) to qualify for the league phase of the Europa League .

If they win Q3 of the Europa League but lose the playoff, Geneva will automatically qualify for the Conference League phase.

If they also lose Q3 in the Europa League, they will at least qualify for the Conference League play-offs.

European survival will then be at stake there. One win is enough to qualify for the Conference League stage; another defeat would mean the end of their European adventure. Show more

The path of the third-placed team Bern's Young Boys, who finished third in the 2024/25 season, have taken over the European ticket (cup win) from double winners Basel and are eligible for the Europa League play-offs. A win guarantees entry into the league phase of the Europa League .

A defeat leads to automatic qualification for the Conference League stage. Show more

The path of the fourth-placed team FC Lugano, who finished fourth in the 2024/25 season, will compete in Q2 of the Europa League. The Ticino side must survive three rounds (Q2, Q3 and the play-offs) to qualify for the Europa League phase.

If they make it through to the playoffs but lose them, they automatically qualify for the conference league phase.

If Lugano wins Q2 but loses in Q3, they will have to fight for European survival in the Conference League playoffs.

A defeat in Q2 of the Europa League would mean that Lugano would have to compete in Q3 of the Conference League, where they need two more rounds to qualify for the league phase of the Conference League (Q3 and the playoffs). A defeat in one of these two duels and the European adventure would be over. Show more