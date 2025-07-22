Off to Europe: Servette coach Thomas Häberli shows where Geneva's path should lead Keystone

Servette's battle for a place in European football begins on Tuesday. The Grenat's first opponent in the second round of Champions League qualifying is Viktoria Pilsen.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Servettiens will face the Czech league runners-up from the previous season in the second round of qualifying for the league phase of the Champions League and will first play in Pilsen. The second leg will take place in Geneva on Wednesday, July 30.

If Geneva prevail, they will play in the group stage of the Europa League, as they did two years ago. To make it into the Champions League, they would have to survive two more rounds and would next face the winner of the clash between Glasgow Rangers and Panathinaikos Athens. In the event of defeat, they would continue in the third round of Europa League qualifying against Sheriff Tiraspol or SC Braga.

Memories of spring 2024

Servette will face Viktoria Pilsen with a desire for revenge. In March 2024, they were eliminated by the Czechs in the round of 16 of the Conference League on penalties after two 0-0 draws in Geneva and the Czech Republic. However, they are not the favorites going into this clash.

Viktoria are already in rhythm after a 5-1 win in Pardubice on the first matchday of the championship. Servette, for their part, have not yet filled the gap left by the departures of Keigo Tsunemoto, Dereck Kutesa and Enzo Crivelli. Coach Thomas Häberli's team made a mixed impression in their 3-2 win over French second division side Saint-Etienne in their last test match.

Rouiller back

Also because the Slovakian international Samuel Mraz, who signed at the end of May, has struggled in the center of the attack so far, Servette will rely primarily on its defensive stability against Pilsen. The return of indispensable defender Steve Rouiller is good news in this regard.

Joël Mall, who has been in the starting line-up in the last two preparation games and who will play in the European Cup and Cup in accordance with the rule of alternating goalkeepers established by former coach René Weiler two seasons ago, is likely to keep goal on Tuesday. Jérémy Frick will be used in the championship.