Thomas Häberli has to vacate his post at Servette. Picture: Keystone

Servette reacts to the difficult start to the season and sacks coach Thomas Häberli after the second Super League matchday.

Luca Betschart

The elimination in the Champions League qualifiers against Viktoria Pilsen, two league defeats against YB and St. Gallen and 10 goals conceded in the last three games - Servette have made a poor start to the season and are now taking the consequences. Coach Thomas Häberli has to vacate his position, with Alexandre Alphonse and Bojan Dimic taking over on an interim basis.

"The club would like to thank Thomas Häberli for his commitment and professionalism, which he has demonstrated during his time on the Grenats' coaching bench. The entire Servette FC wishes him every success in his future career," reads the published statement.

Häberli took up his post as head coach at Servette a year ago. Under the 51-year-old from Lucerne, the Geneva club finished the last season in second place behind champions Basel.