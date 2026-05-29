The footballers from Servette Chênois are champions of the Women's Super League for the third time. After the 2:1 win in the first leg, they also won 2:0 at home against YB in Geneva.
There was no more tension in front of a good 5800 spectators at the Stade de Genève on Friday evening. As early as the 3rd minute, Magdalena Sobal put a cold shower on the Bernese team's hopes of a comeback. The Polish striker skilfully made her way into the penalty area and scored to make it 1:0. After Spain's Paula Serrano made it 2:0 in the 18th minute at the latest, an exploit was no longer possible.
The women from Servette Chênois, who won their third championship title after a one-year hiatus, were too composed. YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst brought on three fresh players for the second half and switched to a three-man defense. This made no difference to the result. Geneva no longer had to do much offensively, while the Bernese were unable to do so against the compact defense. Clear scoring chances were few and far between.
The fact remains that the YB women have not been able to win against Servette in the recent past. They have never managed to do so in 22 attempts since 2019. Last year, the Geneva side had already failed in the play-off quarter-finals against Grasshoppers, who then lost to YB in the final. The Bernese side had been able to rectify a defeat from the first leg.
This season, however, Servette were once again blatantly superior and won 27 out of 30 championship matches. They also won the Cup.
The live ticker
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The game is over: Servette celebrate the title!
YB goalie Bruholdt prevents an even greater defeat in stoppage time. Then it's over: Servette win the second leg 2:0 and clinch the Swiss championship title.
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90th minute
Regular time is up
Two minutes are added on.
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82nd minute
The final phase is underway
YB can't do any more, Servette don't have to - and so the game is rippling along.
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75th minute
Misunderstanding in the Servette defense
Misunderstanding between Felbe and Bottega, which is why the two collide. But they both continue. YB cannot benefit from this.
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70th minute
20 minutes left to play
Servette control the game and defend compactly. Can YB still find a way back here?
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56th minute
YB are still struggling
The Bernese are rarely really dangerous. Granges appears to have been injured in a duel with Simon at the corner flag and has to be tended to.
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46th minute
The game continues
The 2nd half is underway.
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45th minute
It's the break: Servette on course for the title
Shortly before the break, Granges has the equalizer for YB on the foot. But she fails against Servette goalie Bottega. Otherwise, the Geneva team had everything under control and led 2:0 at half-time thanks to goals from Sobal and Serrano. Servette even led 4:1 on aggregate and were therefore on the verge of winning the championship.
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39th minute
First dangerous YB action
The visitors are dangerous on the offensive for the first time. Frey brings the ball into the center with a strong cross, where Jelcic just misses the ball.
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24th minute
Strong save from YB keeper Brunholt
Double chance for Servette to make it 3:0! First Simonsson gets in a dangerous header, which YB goalkeeper Brunholt saves well. Sobal cannot convert the rebound because she is interrupted at the last moment.
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16th minute
Goal for Servette! Serano increases to 2:0
Just when you get the feeling that YB are getting into their stride, the home team strike a second time. Sobal leaves several opponents standing and takes the ball to the middle, where it ends up with Serrano via a rebound. The Spaniard has no trouble making it 2:0.
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9th minute
First yellow card against YB
Maria Jimenez holds back her opponent and receives her first caution of the match for the tactical foul.
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2nd minute
Goal for Servette!
What a lightning start from the home team. Martinez makes her way down the left flank and finds striker Sobal in the center, who has too much time and gives Servette an early lead.
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Kick-off: The game is underway!
Who will win the championship?
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The line-ups are here
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the second leg of the play-off final between Servette Chênois and the YB women. Geneva go into the home game with a 2:1 lead and can secure the title with just a draw. Watch live here from 7pm.