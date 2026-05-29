Izabela Sobal is celebrated by her teammates after her goal. Picture: Keystone

The footballers from Servette Chênois are champions of the Women's Super League for the third time. After the 2:1 win in the first leg, they also won 2:0 at home against YB in Geneva.

Luca Betschart

There was no more tension in front of a good 5800 spectators at the Stade de Genève on Friday evening. As early as the 3rd minute, Magdalena Sobal put a cold shower on the Bernese team's hopes of a comeback. The Polish striker skilfully made her way into the penalty area and scored to make it 1:0. After Spain's Paula Serrano made it 2:0 in the 18th minute at the latest, an exploit was no longer possible.

The women from Servette Chênois, who won their third championship title after a one-year hiatus, were too composed. YB coach Imke Wübbenhorst brought on three fresh players for the second half and switched to a three-man defense. This made no difference to the result. Geneva no longer had to do much offensively, while the Bernese were unable to do so against the compact defense. Clear scoring chances were few and far between.

The fact remains that the YB women have not been able to win against Servette in the recent past. They have never managed to do so in 22 attempts since 2019. Last year, the Geneva side had already failed in the play-off quarter-finals against Grasshoppers, who then lost to YB in the final. The Bernese side had been able to rectify a defeat from the first leg.

This season, however, Servette were once again blatantly superior and won 27 out of 30 championship matches. They also won the Cup.

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