The match took a decisive turn after 35 minutes—with a little help from the visitors. Servette’s debutant in goal, Latvian Edvinas Gertmonas, completely misjudged a long free kick by Valon Berisha. Blinded by the sun, the keeper missed the ball, allowing the Zurich team to take a lucky lead.

On the field, the big spectacle was a long time coming even after halftime. FCZ coach Marcel Koller finally sealed the deal with a stroke of genius: Just seconds after coming on as substitutes, two substitutes made it 2-0. In the 79th minute, Kevin Spadanuda delivered a perfect pass to Mohamed Bangoura, who simply had to tap the ball over the line. Although Servette managed to pull one back to make it 2–1 in the 91st minute through Tiemoko Ouattara, this late surge was not enough to avert Geneva’s defeat.

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Zurich – Servette 2–1 (1–0)

12,353 spectators. – Referee: von Mandach. – Goals: 35' Berisha 1–0. 79' Bangoura (Kény) 2–0. 91' Ouattara (Houboulang Mendes) 2–1.

Zurich: Lindner; Selmin Hodza, Kamberi, Sauter, Volken (62' Walker); Schödler (62' Reichmuth); Krasniqi (93' Hack), Comenencia (78' Bangoura), Berisha, Emmanuel (78' Spadanuda); Kény.

Servette: Gertmonas; Maceiras (69. Houboulang Mendes), Rouiller, Burch, Mazikou; Pedro Naressi (69. Douline), Cognat; Lambourde (78. Ouattara), Stevanovic (84. Nunez), Njoh (46. Mráz); Ayé.

Notes: Yellow cards: 34. Maceiras, 47. Comenencia, 50. Selmin Hodza, 59. Berisha, 77. Douline.