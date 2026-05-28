Servette FC has found a successor to Joël Mall. The Geneva club has signed Lithuanian goalkeeper Edvinas Gertmonas for the next three seasons.

The 25-time international most recently played for Romanian club Universitatea Cluj, before which he was under contract with Stade Rennes in France, among others. In Geneva, the 29-year-old Gertmonas will compete with captain Jérémy Frick for the goalkeeping spot.