  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

How did it not go in? Servette striker Florian Aye bids for the miss of the year against Thun

Tobias Benz

19.10.2025

FC Thun and Servette play out an attractive duel on matchday 9 of the Super League. With the score at 3:1 for the home team, there was a curious scene in front of the Thun goal.

19.10.2025, 10:55

19.10.2025, 10:58

The numerous Servette fans in the visitors' block at the Stockhorn Arena were probably already screaming for a goal: In the 55th minute, Florian Aye gets a shot off right in front of the Thun box - and only hits the crossbar from just under two meters (see video above).

It's hard to believe that the ball doesn't land in the goal from point-blank range. Very bitter: it would have been the goal to equalize the score at 2:2. In the end, the Grenats lost the game in Thun 3-1, partly due to Aye's miss.

Video highlights. Leaders Thun beat Servette 3-1 and keep the rest of the league at bay

Video highlightsLeaders Thun beat Servette 3-1 and keep the rest of the league at bay

The highlights of the game

Football news

Video ticker. GC outnumbered early - Captain Decarli sent off

Video tickerGC outnumbered early - Captain Decarli sent off

Goals, dream passes, tackles. Bayern bow down to Kane:

Goals, dream passes, tacklesBayern bow down to Kane: "Then we would have paid even more"

Pale performance in Lugano. Mehmedi criticizes FCZ:

Pale performance in LuganoMehmedi criticizes FCZ: "Where is this going?"

No win for 20 years. Will St.Gallen end the Wankdorf curse against YB?

No win for 20 yearsWill St.Gallen end the Wankdorf curse against YB?

Obscene gesture on the sidelines. Flick goes crazy in Barça win, sees red and will now miss the Clásico

Obscene gesture on the sidelinesFlick goes crazy in Barça win, sees red and will now miss the Clásico