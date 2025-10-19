FC Thun and Servette play out an attractive duel on matchday 9 of the Super League. With the score at 3:1 for the home team, there was a curious scene in front of the Thun goal.

Tobias Benz

The numerous Servette fans in the visitors' block at the Stockhorn Arena were probably already screaming for a goal: In the 55th minute, Florian Aye gets a shot off right in front of the Thun box - and only hits the crossbar from just under two meters (see video above).

It's hard to believe that the ball doesn't land in the goal from point-blank range. Very bitter: it would have been the goal to equalize the score at 2:2. In the end, the Grenats lost the game in Thun 3-1, partly due to Aye's miss.

