Servette's second stop on the road to the Champions League would be Scotland or Greece Keystone

Servette know their potential opponents in the 3rd qualifying round of the Champions League. The second of three hurdles on the way to the league phase would be Glasgow Rangers or Panathinaikos Athens.

Keystone-SDA SDA

This was the result of the draw on Monday in Nyon. To reach the 3rd qualifying round, Servette must beat Viktoria Pilsen this week and next. In the event of a defeat against the Czech Republic's championship runners-up, they will continue in the 3rd round of the Europa League qualifiers.

The Champions League qualifiers will take place on August 5/6 and August 12, while the Europa League qualifiers will be played on August 7 and 14.