The numbers are impressive. Servette-Chênois have played 17 games in the championship and have never once lost. The Grenats had to settle for a draw on two occasions, but otherwise they always secured victory and thus a commanding first place in the table after qualifying, which is synonymous with a place in the Europa Cup, the second-highest competition after the Champions League.

The Bernese team are still the reigning Swiss champions. However, given the quality of Servette's squad, it would be a surprise if the team of charismatic coach Imke Wübbenhorst were to win the next title in the capital. Wübbenhorst has never won against Servette in 11 attempts. Will she succeed today of all days?