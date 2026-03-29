Servette beat YB 1:0 in the women's cup final. Paula Serrano scores the golden goal in the 2nd half to give the Grenats their third cup win.
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Liveticker
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Liveticker closed
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96th minute
End of the game
Servette leave nothing to chance and win this final 1-0 against YB.
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90th minute
Stoppage time
Deborah Anex allows at least six minutes of added time.
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89th minute
Substitution Servette
Ascencion Martinez makes way for Joana Marchao.
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88th minute
Frey takes a corner kick. The ball enters the penalty area, where Schlup misses the right moment to finish.
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85th minute
Substitution YB
The most conspicuous player from Bern leaves the pitch. Lisa Josten makes way for Géraldine Ess.
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83rd minute
Dysli has brought a breath of fresh air into the Bernese forward movement. She makes her way down the right wing and moves towards the middle. Her long-range shot bounces off the feet of a Geneva player.
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80th minute
Servette make a double substitution
Ynifer Gimenez makes way for Ana Jelencic. Goalscorer Paula Serrano also goes off, Lumbardha Misini comes on for her.
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78th minute
Gimenez sits down again. This time it looks as if she won't be going on.
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74th minute
Josten takes the subsequent corner kick from the left directly at goal and fails to hit the crossbar! Kuehn misses the follow-up shot and the Grenats clear the situation.
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73rd minute
Can YB still react? The Bernese side have yet to put a ball on Salon's goal in the second half. Münger tries to change this with a shot from distance. However, Gimenez keeps her head down and deflects it into the far corner.
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70th minute
Substitution YB
Bianca Dysli comes on for Georgia Chalatsogianni.
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68th minute
Servette's Gimenez stays down after a kick. It seems to have pinched her right thigh.
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66th minute
Double substitution Servette
Laura Tufo and Magdalena Sobal have called it a day and are replaced by Bénédicte Simon and Gloria Marinelli.
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64th minute
Nakkach wins the ball in the opponent's half of the pitch and sends Simonsson on her way down the right. The Swede in the service of the Grenats puts the ball against the left post.
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58.
More space opens up in the Bernese defense. Simonsson holds the ball at the right-hand post and goes for the finish. Schlup just manages to get his leg in between, but then allows Libran to shoot. This is harmless for YB goalkeeper Brunholt.
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57th minute
Before a corner kick, YB Bernhardt stands on the feet of the opposing goalkeeper. She sits down and complains to the referee. She does not listen and allows the corner to be taken. There is no danger in the Grenats' penalty area.
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54th minute
How do the Bernese team react to conceding a goal? Up until the free kick, they had the game under control.
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51st minute
Goal for Servette, 0:1 through Paula Serrano
With the first serious shot on goal! Bourma takes a free kick from the right half of the pitch. The ball flies into the penalty area onto the head of the free-standing Paula Serrano. She strikes into the left corner.
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49th minute
Yellow card for Georgia Chalatsogianni (YB)
Chalatsogianni holds Martinez back by the shirt and is cautioned.
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46th minute
Start of 2nd half
The 2nd half is underway!
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45th minute
End of 1st half
Referee Deborah Anex punctually sends the players off for the break with the score at 0:0.
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39th minute
YB increase the pressure. Josten brings the ball into the center from the right, where Granges rises highest. Her header is too central and easy prey for Salon.
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37th minute
First great chance! Josten allows Bourma to run into space on the right and takes a left-footed shot from the edge of the penalty area. Servette goalkeeper Salon flies through the air and deflects the ball out of the goal. The subsequent corner kick from Josten is harmless.
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35th minute
The Grenats can hardly develop in the forward movement. The Bernese are very well set and do not allow anything in their own half of the pitch.
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33rd minute
Yellow card for Paula Serrano (Servette)
Serrano is tackled hard, but there is no whistle, which annoys her. She lets referee Anex know her opinion, for which she receives a yellow card.
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27th minute
YB get their next corner kick. Josten brings the ball into the five-meter area from the right. Servette have trouble with it, but get the ball away - there's another corner. This time Chalatsogianni takes a shot from the edge of the box, but misses wide left of goal.
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24th minute
Servette's Simonsson is launched down the right wing with a great turnover. However, the Swede gets stuck in a one-on-one with Bernhardt.
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20th minute
Kuehn in luck: The Bernese player stands on the foot of her opponent, but the yellow card remains in the pocket of referee Deborah Anex.
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17th minute
YB's Chalatsogianni bends her right foot in a duel with Gimenez. She remains lying down briefly while play continues. She is back on her feet, but not running smoothly. The player from Bern will have to grit her teeth.
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14th minute
Servette are mainly lurking on the counterattack at this stage. Sobal is sent on her way but is stopped by a strong tackle from Schlup. The Geneva player has had a tough time so far.
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12th minute
The Bernese are better in the game than in the opening minutes. They are increasingly trying high balls into the penalty area. Salon has the area in her penalty area under control so far.
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8th minute
Yb make their first appearance in the opposing penalty area. Servette's Gimenze creates danger in front of her own goal with a ricochet. Goalkeeper Salon plucks the ball down and keeps order.
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3rd minute
Servette take control from the start and get their first shot after a corner kick. Gimenez shoots from distance, but her shot flies wide of the YB goal.
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1st minute
Start of the game
The ball is rolling on the Winterthur Schützenwiese!
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How Servette are playing
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This is how YB lines up
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Servette still unbeaten
The numbers are impressive. Servette-Chênois have played 17 games in the championship and have never once lost. The Grenats had to settle for a draw on two occasions, but otherwise they always secured victory and thus a commanding first place in the table after qualifying, which is synonymous with a place in the Europa Cup, the second-highest competition after the Champions League.
The Bernese team are still the reigning Swiss champions. However, given the quality of Servette's squad, it would be a surprise if the team of charismatic coach Imke Wübbenhorst were to win the next title in the capital. Wübbenhorst has never won against Servette in 11 attempts. Will she succeed today of all days?
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Hello ...
... and welcome to the live ticker for the women's cup final between Servette-Chênois and YB. Kick-off on the Schützenwiese in Winterthur is at 3 pm. You can follow the game live here.