Women's Super League Servette with crazy snowball celebration in gala victory ++ YB slows down FCZ

SDA

24.11.2025 - 08:17

Servette remain clear at the top of the Women's Super League. YB cemented 3rd place with a win against FCZ.

Keystone-SDA

24.11.2025, 08:17

24.11.2025, 11:20

THE GAME OF THE WEEK. After the bitter elimination from the Europa Cup against Sparta Prague during the week, the YB women showed a reaction in the chasing duel against FC Zurich. Imke Wübbenhorst's team took full advantage of two mistakes in the visitors' back line to win 2-0 and move four points clear of their opponents, who have won five in a row recently.

THE GOAL OF THE ROUND. A body trick and a right-footed drive, then a spectacular left-footed finish into the top right-hand corner of the goal: Magdalena Sobal's goal in Servette's 4-1 win over St. Gallen was a feast for the eyes(video highlights of the game). The Geneva players proved that they are not only good at playing football, but also have a sense of humor when they celebrated the goal afterwards: they celebrated the 3:0 shortly before the break with a little snowball fight at the Bergholz sports park in Wil.

RANKING. The top trio are in lockstep. Servette continue to lead the table with a four-point advantage over GC and a six-point lead over YB. They are followed by FCZ and Basel, who surprisingly dropped points with a 0-0 draw against newly promoted Rapperswil-Jona. At the bottom of the table is Thun, who are still waiting for their first win of the season following the departure of Julien Marendaz. In the first game under interim coach Jason Antille, the Bernese Oberland side lost 2-1 to Grasshoppers, while the basement clash between Luzern and Aarau fell victim to the unplayable pitch.

AND SO IT CONTINUES. League play will be suspended for the next two weeks due to the national team break. The Swiss women will play their last match of the year, the first under new coach Rafel Navarro. Two test matches are scheduled in his home country of Spain. Their opponents in Jerez will be Belgium on Friday and Wales on Tuesday. The Women's Super League resumes on December 6.

The numbers of the week

29:4 - Servette Chênois' goal difference may not be quite as frightening as that of FC Barcelona, but it is still impressive. The Geneva side are the undisputed leaders of the Women's Super League and are the only unbeaten team in the league after eleven rounds. Cristian Toro's team scored three or more goals for the eighth time.

More from the department

